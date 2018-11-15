Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Gucci Mane and Kevin Gates are defiantly wealthy in Gucci’s “I’m Not Goin'” from his upcoming Evil Genius album, listing all the things they’re too rich to do.

“They told me stop buying all these fancy cars,” boasts Gucci on the prickly chorus. “They told me please take all your diamonds off / I’m way too rich to fly commercial flights.” As Gates and Gucci flex and floss in designer amid the ruins of a demolished church, pyrotechnics flash and models mug for the camera, lending everything an air of rebellious opulence.

While Evil Genius has seen some delays over the course of the past year, it looks like the prolific Gucci is just about ready to unleash his latest project on the world. He recently shared the handwritten tracklist on Instagram, revealing that the album is due to feature 21 Savage, Lil Skies, Quavo, and more. The first single, “Wake Up In The Sky” featuring Kodak Black and Bruno Mars, also received a glitzy music video showing off Gucci’s sense of humor and leaning into the soulful R&B chorus provided by Mars.

Kevin Gates also released his own new album, Luca Brasi 3, in September. It features the singles “Great Man” and “Money Long.”

Evil Genius is due December 7 through Atlantic Records.

