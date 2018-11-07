Camden Marco

Emerging Los Angeles-based artist KingJet is not afraid of being himself — a true, versatile producer and performer. He zigzags effortlessly between spitting bars and crooning over upbeat pop production with each release, and that’s exactly what fans can expect from his upcoming EP Jet Tape.

On his latest offering, “Tan Lines” which will be on the forthcoming project, his sound is closer to the pop side of things. The song is a silky, yet cheery jam that sounds like a summery night on the beach.

“The inspiration for ‘Tan Lines’ came while I was on a writing trip in Sydney, Australia with the homies,” KingJet explained of the song’s origin. “I started with the chords from a session earlier in the day, and that night I started writing the first verse. It was just hard to not be on some ‘I’m gonna fall in love on the beach type shi*t.’”

KingJet’s impressive genre-bending abilities were certainly reason enough for his more hard-hitting songs like “My Everyday” and “Kawa Kawa” to be featured on Issa Rae’s HBO series Insecure and for New York hip-hop duo The Underachievers to implement his singing on “Seven Letters.” He’s also accumulated writing and production credit for the late Mac Miller, Vic Mensa, Towkio, and Duckwrth.

We’re debuting “Tan Lines,” after speaking with Jet about the making of the song, how his music caught the ear of Insecure‘s music supervisor — not just once, but twice — his fondest memory of Mac Miller, and his impending project Jet Tape — which he says may or may not change to another title. Read our conversation below.

Tell me a little bit about who KingJet is.

I grew up in Nashville, Tennessee. Moved out here to LA about four or five years ago. I started my project about a year ago, and I’m a producer as well.

Listening to “Tanlines,” it sounds so different from your previous releases “Kawa Kawa” and “My Everyday.” Why is that?

Well, I guess it just comes from my musical background. Of course, I listen to rap, but I also listen to indie rock and random jazz and all that stuff. Being a producer, I’ve made so much different music. At that time, I was in that beat and just kinda went with it. But I still try and keep my foot in what some people have known KingJet as [and] keep that flavor.

Is that sound gonna be a new era for you?

Yeah, so my project that’s coming up, it’s kind of a mixture of both. There’s flavors of “Kawa Kawa” in there and of course “Tan Lines” is on it. I sing a bunch, I rap a little bit, so I wanted my first project to showcase it all out of the gate, so it’s not a curve ball when you hear some guitars and then some random ass beat.

Would you say it’s kind of like an attempt to not be boxed in?

Pretty much, yeah.