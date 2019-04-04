Getty Image

Lil Uzi Vert is rapidly proving to be one of the most untrollable personalities in hip-hop. It seems that no matter what criticisms or controversies are leveled at him, they just roll off of him like water from a duck’s back. For instance, when label issues frustrated him to the point of nearly giving up on rap, he simply renegotiated a deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to help out, then put out the scorching “Free Uzi” freestyle to upend skeptical “mumble rap” claims. And now, after DC rapper Goldlink accused “Free Uzi” of biting the DMV flow, Uzi shot him down with perfect precision using nothing more than a flippant comment on Instagram.

Courtesy of Rap Current, who caught the screenshot above, it appears that Uzi is about as unbothered as anyone could be by Goldlink’s comments, responding simply: “I don’t steal flow. I AM the flow.” We’ll see if Goldlink cares to follow up on his previous comment, but it looks like this round goes to Lil Uzi Vert, the comeback kid.

Other instance of Uzi’s clapback prowess include leading a “f*ck charting” chant in response to a fan who thinks he sold out, expertly shooting down homophobic criticism of his fashion choices, and of course, flexing on rap rival Rich The Kid to the point of Rich squashing their beef just months later. In fact, the only person to faze Uzi so far is Canadian journalist Nardwuar, whose in-depth questions sent the Philadelphian rapper running for his car. Even then, he claims he was under the influence, so maybe the Human Serviette can arrange a re-do when Uzi’s back to his cool-as-a-cucumber self.

