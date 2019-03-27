Getty Image

Lil Uzi Vert’s musical career seems to be on the rebound after he apparently hooked up with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management company, helping clear the path to making his album, Eternal Atake, a reality. Now, it appears another problem is off the Philadelphia rapper’s plate, as former rival Rich The Kid declared that their feud, which was still pretty heated as recently as last summer, has sufficiently cooled to where the two can be in the same business establishments with no static.

Rich was in LA for an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood promoting his new album The World Is Yours 2 when he revealed that he actually bumped into Uzi at a jewelry store without confrontation. “We ain’t got no beef, we straight, we cool,” he said. “We was at the same place last week. We were at the same jewelry store. It was a coincidence, we was there at the same time. I didn’t know he was going to be there, he didn’t know I was going to be there.”

Big Boy praised the pair for having the maturity to move on after they nearly came to blows during their previous altercation (at a Starbucks, no less). Which the potential for both to have albums to promote this year, it’s likely best for business that they continue to focus on music rather than tough-guy flexing.

