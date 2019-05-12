Lil Wayne

It’s been hectic at the Rolling Loud music festival, from false reports of an open shooter, which caused a stampede, to Kodak Black having to bail on his set after being arrested on weapons charges. Now Lil Wayne has had to cancel his appearance after, he says, refusing to be checked by police.

As per XXL, the rapper was scheduled for the 11pm slot Saturday night, but two hours prior he went to Twitter to announce he’d be a no-show.

To all my fans who came to see me at Rolling Loud, I’m sorry but I won’t be performing. The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds. I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 12, 2019

“To all my fans who came to see me at Rolling Loud, I’m sorry but I won’t be performing,” Lil Wayne tweeted on Saturday night. “The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds. I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job and give you guys a great show.”

But there’s some good news: “I will be at Story tonight for the afterparty and you kan katch me on tour with my bros Blink 182 this summer!” Weezy said in another tweet.

Last week, Lil Wayne announced he’d be releasing a new album while he tours with ’90s rockers Blink 182.