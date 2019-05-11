Getty Image

Friday night at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival, false reports of an active shooter on the festival grounds caused a stampede among attendees flocking for the exits. Some festival-goers reported bruises, cuts, scrapes, and other injuries sustained during the panicked rush out of the grounds.

Shortly after the incident, the festival issued the following statement on Twitter: “There was a false alarm of an incident on site that caused people to panic. The situation has been confirm by police as a false alarm. The show is proceeding as planned with slight delays. Thank you for your patience. Anyone who ran out of the venue who still has their wristband on can re enter through security at the festival gates.”

Saturday morning, ahead of the festival’s second day, Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif issued the following statement: