Getty Image

Logic’s new album, Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, is out now and killing on the streaming charts thanks to the hotly debated lead single, “Homicide,” which features one of Logic’s greatest influences, rap veteran Eminem. Despite the song arguing that rap has lost its lyrical focus, it appears even Logic was aware of many, many young rappers keeping the torch lit for rhyme-over-everything rap as he announced the upcoming dates support of his Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind tour, on which he’ll be supported by two of the biggest up-and-coming new rappers who put bars first.

Launching October 5 in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada and concluding November 16 in Madison, Wisconsin, Logic’s 26-city tour will include as its opening acts both Atlantan Dreamville breakout JID and North Carolina Soundcloud rap upstart YBN Cordae. The tour will hit arenas and amphitheatres across the US, bringing machine-gun raps and high-spirited energy to fans who prefer their hip-hop artists to rap more than they sing.

JID will be coming off his own successful Catch Me If You Can Tour in support of his standout 2018 album, DiCaprio 2, while YBN Cordae will likely have released his own, as-yet-untitled debut album by then as well. His new single, “Have Mercy” has put him on many rap fans’ radars after he came onto the scene with his YBN crew (YBN Nahmir and YBN Almighty Jay) last year on their self-titled group mixtape. See below for the full dates of Logic’s Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind Tour.

Def Jam

YBN Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.