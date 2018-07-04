Uproxx Studios / Island Records / Universal

After the bonanza of high-profile releases that dominated the month of June, it’d be understandable to feel a sense of letdown. After all, not only did the prior month of hip-hop releases include the expected torrent of GOOD Music albums from the likes of Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, Nas, and Kanye West, Drake, Jay Rock, ASAP Rocky, and Future all dropped anticipated projects, while Jay-Z and Beyonce shocked the world (and rained on poor Nas’ parade) with the surprise release of their joint album.

With all those big names packed into such a relatively short span of time, the last month has been a hip-hop head’s dream come true, but it’s also been pretty overwhelming. Now that it’s all over, though, the calm after the proverbial storm has created opportunities for lower profile artists to begin to chip away at the public’s attention. It’s a great time for new artists and older artists looking to rebuild their reputations to put out their own low stakes offerings for a fanbase that might e looking for a break from the big release extravagance.

Which might be why Iggy Azalea and BOB have both chosen this week to release their under-the-radar projects, perhaps hoping to use the lull to give potential fans a chance to discover their new music and repair their damaged reputations. Both have been maligned recently after bad promotional runs and social media faux pas that left them languishing in rap music’s metaphorical dog house. However, there’s no better time than now to check them out and see if their latest musical offerings can lift them back into fans’ good graces.

It’s also a great time to check out some up-and-comers who may not have received a whole bunch of publicity to this point in their careers, like Lil Pete, or international stars making their first inroads to the US market, such as Nasty C. Finally, it seems there’s at least one bigger name with a mysterious agenda left over from June’s shenanigans, with Jaden Smith subtly promoting an album with a lot of potential to reshape his perception among fans of straight-up rap.