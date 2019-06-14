Nicki Minaj Hints At New Music And The Return Of Queen Radio

Getty Image

Nicki Minaj broke her three month-long Instagram and Twitter hiatus to make a special announcement. The “Barbie Dreams” rapper hinted at new music out June 21st, as well as the return to the airwaves with Queen Radio on Beats 1.

Nicki posted a photo of herself wearing a fur bomber jacket and patterned sunglasses while standing in front of a sports car. The caption simply reads, “Megatron 6|21.”

The rapper teased fans with screen caps of what seems to be a music video.

The rapper changed her Twitter name to “MEGATRON” and announced a new installment of Queen Radio.

Nicki’s most recent Queen Radio show was in March, when she cut the episode short after arriving nearly an hour and a half late, according to Billboard. “My driver took me down a dead-end street and had to make a U-turn to come out of that dead end and added another 30 minutes just to circle the block,” Nicki said later in the show. “I don’t like having to shorten my show today.”

Nicki’s unusually long social media hiatus had fans concerned. A trend involved her followers printing and sharing “missing” signs with the rapper’s face plastered across the front. The flyers were comical in nature but Nicki clearly kept her fans waiting for a reason.