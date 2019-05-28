Getty Image

This weekend, Miley Cyrus performed a new song, reportedly called “Cattitude,” at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. The song sees Cyrus embracing the best of both worlds — pop and rap — with catchy guitar riffs and rapped verses. But the song has also invited some controversy for one of its lyrics. Cyrus sings, “I love you, Nicki, but I listen to Cardi,” referencing the infamous beef between the two mega-famous rappers.

But Cyrus swears she didn’t mean any ill will to Nicki Minaj. In a new interview with Capital FM, Cyrus said she has nothing but love for both women. “I think that you’re allowed to enjoy two artists who fill a similar lane,” Cyrus said.

“When you are authentically yourself, no one can be you so you’re never worried about someone stealing your place because it can’t be taken,” Cyrus went on, “Because you’re the only one, and I think what they do is so different from each other. That’s why they both get a crown. They don’t have to share; they don’t have to break it in half; there’s no reason to fight over it. They’re both queens. And any time you want to feel powerful and strong, that’s my go-to: Cardi and Nicki.”

Cyrus’ mysterious new project She Is Coming is, uh, coming May 31. Check out a new teaser via Cyrus’ Twitter below.