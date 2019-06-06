Getty Image

Nicki Minaj has been laying low for a while, and the Barbz are starting to get worried. HotNewHipHop noticed a trend of “missing” signs going up trying to find the newly reclusive rapper after she hadn’t been spotted since her appearance at the 2019 Met Gala. Her last Twitter post was a link to her recent collaboration with Chris Brown and G-Eazy, “Wobble Up,” in April and her most recent Instagram post is a screenshot from the song’s music video a month later.

The Shade Room posted the above post of flyers going up featuring photos of the “missing” Queen Barb, listing such personal information as her age, race, and constantly changing hair color. One lists the phone number to call in case of Nicki sightings as “1-555-the-stans,” while another simply gives all 5’s for the phone number like a Russian gymnastics judge after a Team USA set.

The last time Nicki Minaj took a social media hiatus, she returned months later to begin the scorched-earth promotion for her album Queen, which didn’t exactly pan out the way she wanted. This time around, she hasn’t hinted at an upcoming album or being in the studio, so fans have been content to theorize on their own — and turn the conversation, as they always do with regard to popular, female public figures, to speculation on Nicki’s possible pregnancy status.

Nicki Minaj been missing for so long she gotta be pregnant. — YAE👑 (@_UrCrush) June 6, 2019

Y’all I’m thinking she might be pregnant…… and waiting to reveal……… she has been MISSING for too long to be talking about a summer tour…….. pic.twitter.com/w0csB7LyjG — Kaleb (@KalebMcKissick) June 1, 2019

Listen up you lil bitches is anutha PSA 🚨 Nicki Minaj is still missing and things are getting out of control. Twitter Is slowly dying without the presence of a queen. The rap game has become severely dry. Female rap is crumbling since the leader of the pack is MISSING. pic.twitter.com/RIrOQDxwsN — The First Barbie (@TheFirstBarbie) June 6, 2019

Although it’s probably not as dire as the Barbz are making it out to be, perhaps Nicki is simply taking the time to work on other business ventures outside of rap and perhaps recoup some of her lost revenue from canceling several shows on her recent European tour. In the meantime, Barbz may want to spend some time getting familiar with Megan Thee Stallion’s music, which is carrying the torch for Nicki’s liberated bars and no-nonsense lyricism.