What would J. Cole and Nipsey Hussle sound like on a song together? Unfortunately, we won’t have a chance to find out — although, according to J. Cole, we might have later this year if not for the unfortunate events of March 31. It seems like every day, a new story emerges about another artist who was planning to work with the LA rap star, whose profile had risen considerably in the wake of his Grammy-nominated Atlantic Records debut, Victory Lap. Rihanna and Hitmaka shared a text conversation with the fallen hometown hero, while Meek Mill and Nipsey had long been rumored to be working on a joint album.

Now, J. Cole, who has made an intentional effort to expand his catalog of collaborative work in 2019 with appearances alongside 21 Savage, Meek Mill, and Rapsody within the last six months, has also shared the story of his missed connection with the burgeoning west coast superstar. During his appearance on Elliott Wilson and B Dot Miller’s Rap Radar Podcast live from his just-passed Dreamville Festival, Cole revealed that he had been in communication with Nipsey about working together just weeks before his death.

“”We had texted like maybe three weeks ago,” he told the two hosts. “He was like, ‘Yo, I would love to [work],’ I’m like, ‘Hell yeah, this the year.’ ‘Cause when he hit me, I realized, ‘Damn, we ain’t got no joint together.’ So when he hit me, I was like, ‘Bro, this the year, we gotta get one.’ This year was supposed to be the year.” You can check out the full interview now via Tidal.

Cole also paid tribute to Nipsey during his Dreamville Fest performance of his hit “Love Yourz,” which had also been previously dedicated to the late Mac Miller as well.