J. Cole, Rapsody, and producer 9th Wonder are three of North Carolinas brightest lights. That means the Tarheel state is on full beam tonight after the release of “Sojourner.” The soulful collaboration is an early favorite from 9th Wonder’s Jamla records collective album Jamla Is The Squad II. The whopping 22-track project also features names like The Roots’ Black Thought, the legendary Busta Rhymes, soulful sonic brethren Big KRIT, XXL Freshman JID, grisly buffalo spitter Conway, lyrical stalwart Pharoahe Monch, and former 9th Wonder collaborator David Banner among many others.

“Sojourner” is a true-to-the-essence hip-hop record, with a thumping kick, crisp snare and heartfelt loop that Cole and Rapsody take turns riffing over. 9th Wonder does his best to provide the ideal soundscape for the first collaboration between two of North Carolina’s hottest MCs. It feels like either J Cole or Rapsody could be in the other’s camp, as Dreamville and Jamla both excel at producing thoughtful lyrical exercises over warm, evocative production. “Sojourner,” named after abolitionist and women’s rights advocate Sojourner Truth, is a prime example of their gifts, which are even more potent when meshed.

You can listen to “Sojourner” below and take a full listen to Jamla Is The Squad II below: