When it comes to rappers making political statements, few of them have recently been quite as vocal or direct as Kanye West and Nipsey Hussle. While Kanye has notably alienated a sizable chunk of his fanbase by throwing his support behind President Trump, the equally-outspoken Nipsey was quick to broadcast his disapproval during a recent performance of his anti-Trump hit single, “FDT,” by displaying a photo of Kanye on his stage’s screen.
Sitting down for an interview with Nessa (aka @NessNitty) of Hot 97, Nipsey explained his rationale for displaying Kanye’s MAGA hat-wearing photo during his performance, saying that while he is a fan of Kanye and Kanye’s music, he needed to send a message. He also offered up his own explanation for Kanye’s recent, bizarre turn toward embracing incendiary, right-wing rhetoric.
“I wanted to create a moment,” he explained, Honestly, this is the truth and the honest thought that I had, you know: Ye trollin‘. We know that. He trolling for some type of reaction. So to troll the guy that’s trolling on the stage, that’s all I was really doing.”
While he still considers himself a Kanye West supporter, he does seem to hope that Kanye eventually pulls an about-face regarding his recent dispatches, saying, “I really am a fan of Ye’s music. I think Ye is important to hip-hop,” he said.”I just don’t agree with that part of his convo.”
“We so used to just riding with the people that’s apart of hip-hop and that represent what we represent…that we had to be vocal like ‘we not riding with that, bro.'” he said. “You gotta come back home.”
Join The Discussion: Log In With