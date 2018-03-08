Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nipsey Hussle is known for two things in general: His business acumen and his respect for respect. Don’t talk slick about people Nipsey respects or he will check you quickly, a tendency he demonstrated when a television anchor mocked Sean “Diddy” Combs’ NFL aspirations. Now, Hussle has set his sights on a new detractor: Social media hip-hop culture critic Akademiks, who ridiculed 21 Savage‘s recent turn to frugality.

Although 21 made headlines for a Gucci store shopping spree for his kids, the rapper also stated that he would no longer be buying jewelry, instead looking to invest his new fortunes into assets that appreciate and community works. Akademiks used his streaming show to criticize Savage’s new leaf, and Nipsey took extreme offense, telling IZM radio’s hosts that he did not approve of Akademiks’ messaging or Complex‘s backing of him by giving him a webshow, Everyday Struggle.

“They said recently that 21 Savage said that he stopped buying jewelry and he gon’ spend his money on investing. You know, that’s a powerful message” Nipsey praised the younger Atlanta rapper. He pivoted on Akademiks and Complex almost immediately, though, saying, “Akademiks criticized him and said, ‘I don’t want to hear nothin’ but killin’ and I’m about to kill the opps.’ and he like ‘I don’t want to hear that from 21 Savage.’ That shit right there get you f*cked up. And we supposed to f*ck n—-s up for that. Period. It ain’t supposed to be understanding. We supposed to catch you at ComplexCon or whereever you at and we supposed to spank you for that. And you supposed to learn ‘I was wrong.'”

As for Complex‘s part, Nipsey says he feels that the outlet “add gas to them sparks for their own interest and then they sell advertising space and I don’t like that sh*t. I’m clear on what that motto is. You taking something that’s serious and that people doin’ with integrity and you spinnin’ it for some f*ck sh*t and I don’t agree with that.”