Getty Image

Nipsey Hussle died in March after being shot in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles, and since then, the area in front of the store has become a memorial for the late rapper. Unfortunately, since the scene has become overly busy and opportunists are trying to make money off the tragedy, the memorial is reportedly being shut down, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that in front of the store, some people were selling bootleg t-shirts with Hussle’s image on them, while others were offering paid tours of the neighborhood, and others were trying to charge fans just to walk through the area where Hussle was shot. The area has become so busy, in fact, that food trucks have started parking there. TMZ’s sources said that the whole thing feels disrespectful and that the memorial is no longer serving its intended purpose, so it is being scrapped.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time that folks have attempted to exploit Hussle’s death for personal gain. A teenager recently defaced a Hussle mural in an attempt to get some attention online, while scalpers were listing tickets for Hussle’s Staples Center memorial event, which were free, on sites like eBay and Craigslist for hundreds of dollars.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.