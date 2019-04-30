Getty Image

Nipsey Hussle’s sister Samantha Smith has filed for guardianship of the late rapper’s 11-year-old daughter Emani Asghedom. According to TMZ, Smith feels that the girl’s biological mother is unable to care for her and has filed with L.A. County Superior Court in order “to ensure the continued stability for Emani and ensure that she will be able to maintain her current and ongoing relationship.”

According to the report, Nipsey’s two-year-old son Kross is not the subject of the conservatorship, as he lives with his own mother, Lauren London. The judge has not yet ruled on the petition.

Nipsey Hussle’s kids were the subject of some controversy shortly after the rapper’s death when NFL star Reggie Bush started a GoFundMe campaign to build a $100,000 fund for them. Reportedly, the family disclosed that his actions were unnecessary, as Nipsey had set up multiple trust funds for his family before he died.

In fact, Nipsey apparently had plans to establish a charitable foundation to help out other kids in need, “working with schools to rebuild playgrounds, helping improve public parks in Crenshaw, and moving forward with STEM programs for students.” He had already donated a new basketball court to one of the local elementary schools in the area and even had plans to start providing childcare services at his Vector90 coworking space in the Crenshaw district.