It seems like every day, somewhere in the world, someone is doing something to prove Cardi B and Offset correct: Some folks really do anything for clout. In the latest sad and unusual case of fame chasing on the internet, a Connecticut teen defaced a mural dedicated to the memory of the late, great Nipsey Hussle, all in pursuit of Facebook friends, of all things.
The teen appeared in multiple viral videos, spray-painting over the mural while taking selfies in front of it, then smugly tells one camera person (and any potential viewers) to “add me on Facebook.” In another video, she argues with the camera person, who asks “What does Nipsey deserve?” It doesn’t seem like the teen has much of an answer, aside from looking for attention by engaging in trollish behavior.
However, that wasn’t the end of the story. Rather than simply letting the ugly black tag live on top of the memorial, local fans organized a restoration project, with around 25 people coming together to fix the mural, painting over the tag while an observer states, “Yo, that chick is corny.” Fortunately, it seems Nipsey Hussle’s true legacy is intact, inspiring people to stand up for their communities and take ownership to fix the problems that arise in positive, restorative fashion.
