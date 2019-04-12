Getty Image

Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service at Staples Center was last night, and it was a moving event, thanks to performances from people like Stevie Wonder, a touching letter from Barack Obama, and more. Sadly, tragedy struck during the procession that followed the event: There was a shooting at the intersection of 103rd Street and Main Street, which left three people injured and one dead.

Michel Moore, the Chief Of Police for the Los Angeles Police Department, confirmed the news last night, tweeting, “In the midst of this procession we have a multi-4 Shooting at 103 St and Main St. Victims are 3 Male Blacks and 1 Female Black — ages from 30-50 years old. Tragically one is deceased. Suspects in gray Hyundai fired on the victims. We must stop this senseless violence.”

After Hussle died, it was revealed that he, Moore, and LA Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff were scheduled to meet and discuss gang violence, with Soboroff tweeting at the time, “We ([Moore] and I) were meeting, at the request of [Hussle], with him and [Roc Nation] tomorrow at 4 pm to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids. I’m so very sad. […] Many of us will join together to stop what ever caused your and so many other tragic unnecessary killings.”

