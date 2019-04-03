Nipsey Hussle’s Bodyguard Retires In The Wake Of Nipsey’s Death

Getty Image

Nipsey Hussle‘s bodyguard and friend J Roc announced that he was retiring from the security business in the wake of Nipsey’s passing in an emotional Instagram post. J Roc, who has cropped up in LA rap-related news clips for quite some time, was one of Nip’s closest associates, but wasn’t with him during the shooting despite Nipsey’s sense that he was in danger in the days before because Nipsey made a spur-of-the-moment decision to help a friend in need.

“Never in a million years I thought I would be writing some shit like this,” Roc wrote. “We haven’t made a 100 Million yet… We was suppose to grow old and I call u big nose shoot jokes on you all day… But instead I’m here in tears writing this. I wish I was there I would switch places with you any day the world need you here I’m so confused, lost, hurt I lost a brother, best friend, a mentor. All I can here [sic] you saying now is if it was me, I would tell you, ‘N—-, live your life and grow.'”

He also vowed to help take care of Nipsey’s girlfriend Lauren London and his two children before announcing that he was done with personal security: “I got the Babies and L forever I’m done with all this Sh*t I retire from being a bodyguard.” He signed off with one last salute to the late rapper, writing: “I love you HUSSLE THA GREAT.”