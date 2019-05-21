Nipsey Hussle’s Sister Was Awarded Custody Of His Daughter

Getty Image

After petitioning an LA court for custody of Nipsey Hussle’s daughter, Emani, the late rapper’s sister won out over Emani’s mother, according to TMZ. Nipsey’s sister, Samantha Smith, argued that the girl’s mother, Tanisha Foster, is unfit to care for the ten-year-old and that it would be in Emani’s best interest for her to stay with Nipsey’s family, considering the stability they’d be able to provide.

Samantha said that she played a crucial role in helping to raise Emani along with Nipsey, and petitioned for custody in order to “ensure the continued stability for Emani and ensure that she will be able to maintain her current and ongoing relationship” with her family. Incidentally, Foster currently has a warrant out for her arrest over an unsettled 2017 DUI. TMZ reported that Foster’s lawyer is now working with the family on a visitation schedule to help her stay connected. There’s another hearing scheduled for July.

While Nipsey’s daughter and son with Lauren London will apparently be well taken care of, since his death, a number of collaborators have offered to help. Though the family rebuffed a $10,000 GoFundMe donation from ex-football player Reggie Bush, they did give DJ Khaled the go-ahead to announce that 100 percent of the royalties from his and Nipsey’s collaboration, “Higher,” will go to the late rapper’s estate.