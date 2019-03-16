Offset Says He’s Adding Four New Songs To A Repackage Of ‘Father Of 4’

03.16.19 34 mins ago

Getty Image

Offset has been a busy man this year. Less than a month ago, the Migos rapper dropped his first solo album, Father Of 4. He also held an “ask me anything” session on Twitter where he responded to questions from fans.

In one response, Offset announced on Twitter that a new Migos album is in the works, which he confirmed will be released in 2020. In another reply, Offset says he is releasing four new tracks to create an extended Father Of 4 album.

Offset confirmed in a Tweet that four new songs will be released in a “repackage” of his debut solo album.

Offset has teased many snippets of new tracks on social media, and fans are eagerly anticipating which tracks will make the cut.

