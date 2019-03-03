Getty Image

The mother of Offset‘s oldest daughter, Kalea, was reportedly shocked when she first heard a lyric about her in Offset’s new song, “Father of 4.”

“Kalea, you my first, first daughter,” Offset raps on the song. “I missed the first years of your life, I’m sorry/Tell the truth, I ain’t really know if I was your father/Tell the truth, I really don’t even know you mama.”

Kalea’s mother, Shya L’Amour, voiced her disappointment on Instagram live to call out and criticize the rapper’s parenting. L’Amour claimed she had been blocked from Offset’s social media accounts and phone after she tried to reach out to the rapper to tell him she was pregnant. She has since apologized for the online criticism, explaining that hearing the lyric for the first time “was hurtful” because Offset didn’t give her any warning before the song was released.