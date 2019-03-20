Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

43-year-old dancer Mike Alancourt is living his best life thanks to Post Malone and his latest hit single. When a video of Alancourt getting down to “Wow.” with some unexpectedly wicked choreography hit his local dance studio’s Instagram, it spread like wildfire, earning him recognition on Post’s own Instagram, as well as Will Smith’s and thousands of other accounts. The viral attention eventually landed him on The Ellen Show, where he was invited to Post Malone’s upcoming show in Arizona. Now, as the ultimate capstone to Alancourt’s Best Week Ever, he’s even been included in the song’s official video, busting out his now trademark moves.

The video produced by Definate Films and “kind of” directed by James DeFina, according to its description on Youtube, is a mashup of handheld tour footage, from behind-the-scenes shots of Post hanging out backstage with other famous hip-hop figures like DJ Khaled to rehearsals for his recent Grammys jam session with Red Hot Chili Peppers, that shifts midway through to the famously bearded dancer rocking his signature choreography in his backyard and backstage with an amused Post looking on.

“Wow.” was released as a loose single late last year, with a remix featuring Los Angeles rappers Roddy Ricch and Tyga landing earlier this week. There’s no word yet on whether it’ll be included in Post’s upcoming album — or when that upcoming album is, well, coming — but considering his viral savvy, it’s a pretty safe bet it will.