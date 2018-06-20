Getty Image

As president of GOOD Music, Pusha T has been responsible for shepherding the burgeoning careers of his signees like Valee and Sheck Wes. What better way than to bring them on his upcoming tour in support of his popularly-received album, Daytona? By bringing along his proteges, he can ensure that thousands of fans will check out his picks for the next generation of GOOD Music artists, even as he promotes his own project. Call it striking while the proverbial iron is still hot.

The tour kicks off August 3 in St. Louis, MO and continues through October 13 in Oakland, CA. Sheck and Valee — who have been touring together recently as well — are scheduled to join him for dates in Detroit, Chicago, and Cincinnati, while Valee will make some additional appearances as Pusha heads Southeast. In addition to announcing the tour, Push also re-released the terse video for Daytona‘s lead single, “If You Know You Know” with additional footage. Check it out here.

See the tour dates below. Daytona is out now via GOOD Music and Def Jam Recordings.

8/3 –- St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

8/6 –- Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall (with Valee, Sheck Wes)

8/7 –- Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live (with Valee, Sheck Wes)

8/8 –- Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago (with Valee, Sheck Wes)

8/9 –- Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s (with Valee, Sheck Wes)

8/10 -– Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

8/12 -– Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

8/22 -– North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach (with Valee)

8/23 -– Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore (with Valee)

8/25 -– Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

8/27 -– San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

8/28 -– Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

9/1 –- Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

10/13 –- Oakland, CA @ Middle Harbor Shoreline Park