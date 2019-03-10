Getty Image

R. Kelly was released from jail for the second time in as many weeks on Saturday after paying more than $160,000, which he owed in overdue child support. Kelly spoke with reporters alongside his attorney Steve Greenberg. “I promise you, we’re going to straighten all this stuff out,” Kelly said. “That’s all I can say right now. I promise you.”

The R&B singer was in jail for three days starting on Wednesday after a civil lawsuit found he hadn’t paid the court-ordered $161,663 child support from a divorce case. R. Kelly had not paid eight months of child support to his ex-wife for their three children ages 16, 18 and 20.

R. Kelly was unable to come up with the money until an anonymous donor turned in a check to the clerk’s office with the amount in full. His original bond payment was also apparently paid for by fans, which had reportedly drawn threats.

Greenberg, R. Kelly’s attorney, explained why the singer had skipped out on the child support payments. “He paid it religiously until he couldn’t make any more money because of all of these statements that are being made and all of the rumors and all of the innuendo and, frankly, because of the charges.”

R. Kelly previously served three nights in jail following 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuses against him. Last week, the singer broke down about the charges in a tv interview on episode of CBS This Morning with Gayle King.

“I’m very tired of all the lies,” Kelly said. “I’ve been hearing things and seeing things on the blogs, and I’m just tired.”