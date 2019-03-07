Getty Image

R. Kelly is in a lot of trouble right now, and it appears that his situation could actually get worse soon: He is now reportedly under investigation in Detroit after new claims were made that he had sex with a 13-year-old girl and later gave her herpes, CBS 2 Chicago is reporting.

Detroit detectives are apparently looking into accusations made by a new alleged victim, who claims she and Kelly first “engaged in sexual intercourse at an undisclosed hotel” on December 30, 2001, when she was 13 years old. She said she was visiting her mother and she made contact with Kelly’s assistant, who was her friend. The accuser, who is now 30 years old, also said that she and Kelly again had sex a few weeks later in a Detroit recording studio.

Furthermore, the alleged victim said she visited Kelly at his Atlanta home “for a period of four years,” during which time Kelly gave her herpes, when she as 17 years old.

She no longer lives in Michigan, but detectives plan to fly her in for an interview, and Detroit Police Chief James Craig said, “We are eagerly waiting to speak to the alleged victim.” The case could reportedly be referred to the Wayne County, Michigan prosecutor.

Yesterday, an emotional interview with Kelly, his first since being arrested, aired on CBS This Morning. Also yesterday, Kelly was again taken into custody thanks to nearly $200,000 he owes in child support payments.