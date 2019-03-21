Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Finally, there’s been news about Schoolboy Q and his next album. A week ago, he dropped a new song, “Numb Numb Juice,” and last night, he performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but with an added surprise: The performance was actually a medley of that song and a new, previously-unheard one called “Chopstix.” After a couple minutes of “Numb Numb Juice,” “Chopstix” began, and the track featured some Travis Scott vocals, although he wasn’t there to perform them live. Schoolboy Q ended the performance by saying, “New album coming very very very very very very soon.”

He previously hinted that his album would be out in 2019 and explained why he didn’t release it last year like he planned, saying, “You know I drop albums every two years, right? But listen, with my n**** gone right now, I just don’t feel right putting out an album. I’ma go back, and I’ma figure out when I’ma put this f*cking album out, because ya’ll are going to get this album. I promise that. I’m just not ready to walk into the radio station and the first thing they ask me is, ‘So Mac Miller…’ I’m not ready to deal with those questions. So, right now, I’m not ready to put nothing.”

Watch Schoolboy Q perform “Chopstix” on The Tonight Show above.