TDE’s Schoolboy Q came back with a vengeance last night with his new single, “Numb Numb Juice,” and hasn’t wasted any time in getting the video out. The “Numb Numb Juice” video is sure to be a big hit with millennials, as its chock full of late-90s pop culture references, focusing especially on the works of video director Hype Williams. Check it out above.

There are scenes lifted directly from The Notorious BIG’s ‘Mo Money Mo Problems’ video and Hype’s feature film debut, Belly, with Tyler The Creator reprising the role of Big Head Rico, complete with ostentatious shades and banana, delivering the line from the movie that younger fans may have seen in a meme a time or two.

There’s even a rooftop martial arts fight scene overlooking Los Angeles’ Staples Center arena, which may spark reminisces of a time when practically every music video had a fight scene for pretty much no reason other than they looked cool. TDE go-to director Dave Free really outdoes himself here and Q seems to be having the time of his life hanging out in mansion swimming pools with models.

“Numb Numb Juice” comes from Schoolboy’s as-yet-untitled upcoming album, which he teased earlier this year. Keep an eye out for its eventual release announcement.