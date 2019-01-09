Schoolboy Q Plans On Finally Releasing His Delayed New Album In 2019

Getty Image

Beginning with Habits & Contradictions in 2012, Schoolboy Q got in the pattern of releasing an album every two years. Oxymoron came out in 2014 and Blank Face followed in 2016, but 2018 did not get a new release from Q. He had an album ready to go, but he opted not to release it last year in light of Mac Miller’s death.

However, it looks like he will be game to drop the record this year: In a pair of recent Instagram stories, Q wrote, “Imagine me workin on an album for two years and not putting it out top of tHa (LEE LEE)? New album, new house, new kid, new car, goin for 4 dogs, new goals.”

sounds like schoolboy q is getting ready to bless us with his new album 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hMtGsvQfAg — Genius (@Genius) January 8, 2019

Q explained his reasoning for delaying the album back in September, saying, “You know I drop albums every two years, right? But listen, with my n—- gone right now, I just don’t feel right putting out an album. I’ma go back, and I’ma figure out when I’ma put this f*cking album out, because ya’ll are going to get this album. I promise that. I’m just not ready to walk into the radio station and the first thing they ask me is, ‘So Mac Miller…’ I’m not ready to deal with those questions. So, right now, I’m not ready to put nothing.”