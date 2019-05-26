UK Grime Rapper Skepta Debuts A New Music Video For ‘Bullet From A Gun’

05.26.19 1 hour ago

UK grime rap key player Skepta is gearing up for a big album release this week by debuting a new music video for his single “Bullet From a Gun.” Skepta’s highly anticipated fifth studio album Ignorance Is Bliss drops everywhere Friday, May 31st.

“Bullet From a Gun” is an outlet for Skepta to take pause and reflect on his life, his music, and his fame. The music video portrays Skepta as a voyeur sitting on a bench with a baby carriage in a London Tube station. Skepta gets a snapshot into the lives of passersby as time speeds up around him. A mother and her frustrated young son take a seat on the same bench while Skepta reflects on his family name and the death of his grandfather. Two young miscreants get caught by police for stealing a woman’s luggage while Skepta raps about his negative relations with law enforcement. The song ends suddenly and Skepta stands, grabs his bag, and wheels the baby carriage out of the frame.

Earlier this month, Skepta announced the upcoming release of his new album by posting the cover artwork to his social media. He is playing a handful of shows in the UK and across Europe this summer to promote it.

