Getty Image

Either artists’ stage setups have become far too elaborated or concert performance venue staff have been slacking off badly this past year because it seems like more and more concerts, tours, and festival appearances are being postponed or outright canceled over production issues. The latest artist to cancel an appearance is Solange, who pulled out of the upcoming Coachella festival due to what Coachella’s organizers are calling “major production delays.”

Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival. She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future. — Coachella (@coachella) April 8, 2019

Coachella tweeted Sunday afternoon that “Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year’s festival.” The account was careful to note that “She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future.” Solange herself has yet to make a statement, but can likely be expected to do so before too long.

Solange is far from the first artist to cancel a show this year. Travis Scott canceled a performance in February, leading to a mini-riot in Tulsa, Oklahoma, while Nicki Minaj was met with “Cardi B” chants after canceling a pair of shows on her European tour. Newcomer Trippie Redd dropped out of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Tour in December over the amount of time it took to construct his host’s elaborate stage, and even Kanye West reportedly pulled out of a performance at Coachella this year over the festival’s inability to construct a giant dome over his performance. With so many shows being canceled over production and technical issues, maybe it’s time to go back to the days of two turntables and a microphone.