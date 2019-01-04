Getty Image

Coachella has announced the lineup for its 2019 festival and as usual in recent years, it’s a diverse, eclectic group, running the gamut from underground rap and soul to dance, pop, and psychedelic rock. While its wide-ranging scope makes the festival a perfect format for music discovery, it’s not a “hip-hop” festival and for fans of specific genres like hip-hop, it can be a little difficult to sort out which artists on the roster suit your specific tastes, especially if you’ve never heard of some of these artists before.

Have no fear, though. We’re here to break down the must-see hip-hop artists performing at Coachella this year with a guide to the hottest acts hitting the festival’s many stages, from the newest up-and-comers to the established vets. This list doesn’t cover every hip-hop-related artist (some, like Wiz Khalifa and Kid Cudi, ought to be pretty self-evident). Instead, it focuses on the artists who’ve come — or will come — to dominate the conversation in hip-hop, the ones who will leave you with the greatest sense of FOMO should you miss out on their sets. Some are new, some you may have heard of before, but they’re all guaranteed to put on a show worth seeing.

070 Shake

This 21-year-old singer/rapper hails from North Bergen, New Jersey and is signed to Kanye West’s GOOD Music, which is still a recommendation in itself. She appeared all over the label’s 2018 spate of releases after making her debut with the six-song Glitter EP featuring “Mirrors” in the spring. 070 made her television debut during Kanye’s infamous SNL appearance performing “Ghost Town” alongside him and Kid Cudi. While she doesn’t have much of a catalog at the moment, her highlight track has the relatable title “I Laugh When I’m With Friends But Sad When I’m Alone.”

88Glam

88Glam is a Canadian duo signed to The Weeknd‘s XO Records. The two have fully embraced the glitchy, hazy dynamic their region is best known for, with a yin-and-yang dynamic that makes use of members Derek Wise and 88 Camino’s easygoing chemistry. Just picture Travis Scott, Future, and Nav getting chucked into a blender and turned into a smoothie of sneering one-liners and icy melodies set to the tune of the most lit 8-bit video game theme ever.

Burna Boy

Burna, a Nigerian Afrobeat singer best known for going viral when fans mistook his song “Ye” for Kanye’s album of the same name, caused a bit of controversy after the lineup reveal, fussing that his name appears too small on the flyer and calling himself an “African legend.” While he’s certainly earned the right to call himself that after an extensive grind that made him one of two Afrobeat artists on the flyer (the other being Mr. Eazi), Afrobeat’s relative obscurity to the average American concertgoer means that he’s pretty much honor bound to put on a show that no one forgets and introduce a well-established style to a whole new audience.