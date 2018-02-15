Joey Badass is taking his show on the road this spring and he’s bringing some intriguing guests with him. While Joey represents Brooklyn, NY to the fullest, both of the Amerikkkana Tour supporting acts hail from a little city on the West Coast called Compton. Buddy and Boogie, the two fast-rising stars from the same Los Angeles suburb that gave the world Kendrick Lamar, will join Badass throughout the tour, which will kick off April 17 in Boston and conclude May 26 in Montreal, Canada.
All three artists have been grinding their way into the spotlight for the last few years, building their reputations on energetic live shows and innovative takes on intelligent but digestible, throwback rap. While Joey just garnered his first platinum plaque for “Devastated” from his groundbreaking album All-Amerikkkan Badass, Boogie has been preparing for his first major label release as the newest member of Shady Records. Buddy spent 2017 releasing a series of street-themed, collaborative EPs that touched on his travels around LA and learning the rap game since signing to Pharrell Williams’ IamOther at 17 years old (he has since left the label).
All three MCs look to have a bright 2018 ahead of them, and seeing all three together before they blow up makes this a tour you won’t want to miss. Check out the dates and venues below.
04/17 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/19 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/20 — Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
04/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
04/22 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
4/25 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic
04/26 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
04/27 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
04/29 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s East
05/2 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/3 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/5 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
05/6 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
05/8 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
05/9 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
05/11 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
05/13 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
05/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/17 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/18 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
05/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
05/22 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre
05/23 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
05/24 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
05/25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
05/26 — Montreal, Ontario @ M Telus
Join The Discussion: Log In With