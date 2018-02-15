Getty Image

Joey Badass is taking his show on the road this spring and he’s bringing some intriguing guests with him. While Joey represents Brooklyn, NY to the fullest, both of the Amerikkkana Tour supporting acts hail from a little city on the West Coast called Compton. Buddy and Boogie, the two fast-rising stars from the same Los Angeles suburb that gave the world Kendrick Lamar, will join Badass throughout the tour, which will kick off April 17 in Boston and conclude May 26 in Montreal, Canada.

All three artists have been grinding their way into the spotlight for the last few years, building their reputations on energetic live shows and innovative takes on intelligent but digestible, throwback rap. While Joey just garnered his first platinum plaque for “Devastated” from his groundbreaking album All-Amerikkkan Badass, Boogie has been preparing for his first major label release as the newest member of Shady Records. Buddy spent 2017 releasing a series of street-themed, collaborative EPs that touched on his travels around LA and learning the rap game since signing to Pharrell Williams’ IamOther at 17 years old (he has since left the label).

All three MCs look to have a bright 2018 ahead of them, and seeing all three together before they blow up makes this a tour you won’t want to miss. Check out the dates and venues below.

Joey Badass PR

04/17 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/19 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/20 — Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

04/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

04/22 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

4/25 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic

04/26 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/27 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/29 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s East

05/2 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/3 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/5 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

05/6 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

05/8 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

05/9 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

05/11 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

05/13 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/17 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/18 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

05/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

05/22 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

05/23 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

05/24 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

05/25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/26 — Montreal, Ontario @ M Telus