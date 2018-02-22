Hip-hop’s generation war has raged almost since its inception. In fact, hip-hop itself grew out of New York teens’ rebellious need to reject their parents’ staid funk and disco tunes and establish their own sound. However, since then, every subsequent generation of rap fans has demeaned and disrespected the one before and after it.
LL Cool J dissed Kool Moe Dee as “old school” when the veteran battle rapper snuck a few subliminal shots into “How Ya Like Me Now,” New York heads booed the new jack Southern sound at the 1995 Source Awards, Pete Rock made Waka Flocka Flame the face of a rant against younger rap heads, and Waka Flocka himself upbraided colorful Floridian newcomer Lil Pump as an albino version of himself. Seemingly every time rap experiences a generational shift, grumpy old rap heads like Joe Budden are waiting to pounce on young upstarts like Lil Yachty for being everything they weren’t — or not being everything they were.
Why?
Well, according to a recently-published story in the New York Times about how music influences our tastes as we age, it appears science has some possible explanations. Using demographic data provided by Spotify (this is why they collect this stuff, BTW, nobody is trying to steal your identity), the Times established a correlation between songs’ popularity with older audiences and those same songs’ popularity when that audience was in high school.
Dixieland predates World War II by about twenty years. It’s like saying that Doo-Wop was popular in the ’70s. World War II was smack dab in the big band swing era, with bebop emerging from the New York jazz clubs.
Great article, though. Maybe I’m just extra crotchety, but 50 Cent was huge when I was in high school and I vastly prefer the stuff that came before him. These days, I mostly listen to guys like DOOM and Aesop Rock. I checked out “DAMN.” recently, and while I have a lot of respect for Kendrick Lamar’s abilities I didn’t care much for the beats on the album. Dude needs to hook up with Danger Mouse or Madlib or somebody.
Just flat out agreed. I didn’t see the hype with 50 to be honest.
Might I add that hip-hop generally is built on beefs between rappers from the same time period or overlapping periods. Nas v. Jay-Z, Tupac v. Biggie, Meek Mill v. Drake, Soulja Boy v. Chris Brown, LL Cool J v. Kool Moe Dee, etc etc etc. This shit is just being played up too much, it’s not like this is an uncommon concept. Cherry picking certain old hip-hop heads (it’s always Joe Budden or Nas) who trash the new age stuff to validate this sentiment is tiring and redudant. Plus there’s more to modern rap than all the Lil mumble rappers out there, but no one gives them any love. And for the love of God, don’t perceive this comment as a full-on assault on your article lol. I’m just speaking my mind..
Yeah, hip-hop is not built on beefs. Thats just the side-show, or at best a sub-genre. Media loves to latch onto the beef stories, but the actual music is barely effected. Very little is ever changed or progressed through battle rap’s, with Nas’ resurgence through Ether an obvious exception. Shit, 2nd Round KO is one of the 5 best dis songs ever made, and it couldn’t even establish a (more than middling) career.
Well subgenre it may be, it’s a highly important subgenre, and a critical one in overall Hip Hop, just as much as with breaking and graffiti, the battle was part of the genesis of hip hop and helped make it what it is today.
“Let’s all bring it in for wally, eazy sees uncle charlie
Little boo, god’s got him and I’m gonna miss everybody
I only roll with bone my gang look to where they lay
When playing with destiny, plays too deep for me to say
Lil’ layzie came to me, told me if he should decease well then please
Bury me by my grand-grand and when you can, come follow me”
-Bone thugs
“Gucci gang, Gucci gang, Gucci gang, Gucci gang
Gucci gang, Gucci gang, Gucci gang (Gucci gang!)
Spend ten racks on a new chain
My bitch love do cocaine, ooh
I fuck a bitch, I forgot her name
I can’t buy a bitch no wedding ring
Rather go and buy Balmains
Gucci gang, Gucci gang, Gucci gang (Gucci gang!)
Gucci gang, Gucci gang, Gucci gang, Gucci gang
Gucci gang, Gucci gang, Gucci gang (Gucci gang!)”
Yeah, I have no idea why people think rap of today is worse.
Yea, sure, the message is terrible barely intelligible…but you’re not appreciating the melody and the vibrations…
See: False equivalence. One of these examples is a hook. The other is a verse excerpt. Now scroll up to the Kodak Black IG post and see how this principle can be used in reverse.
Congrats, you played yourself.
@Aaron Smarter That Kodak post generalizes 90’s hip-hop as one particular hook or verse though, just like your “hat store” comment the other day generalizes old school hip-hop. And then you get upset about people making generalizations about modern hip-hop. You keep playing your own self bra
@shampow212 [In the most Rainier Wolfcastle voice ever Rainier Wolfcastle’d]
THAT’S THE JOKE
Now I have that Gucci Gang hook stuck in my head :(
Hmm, so your formative years also form your music taste…and someone spent time validating this obvious truth? C’mon. I must point out that rap is, more than anything, cyclical. It revolves at a higher rate than other genres, seemingly because each round of “new” cats feels a greater need to differentiate itself from the previous generation than other musicians. This also exacerbates the old head angst, as the tectonic shifts in genre standards are often forced by “artists” favoring style over substance. Those that have lived through the cycle at least once tend to be able to differentiate between cyclical-keystones (lyricism, dancing, “conscious” rap, laid back vs. agressive, singing, Afrocentrism) and fads that come and go, never to return (mumble, dessorC, horrorcore, whining, etc…) Kool Moe Dee went the way of Menudo once dancing in rap became passe. Now dance rap is cool again. In a few years dudes will be playing the wall again, shaking their heads at the lames still dancing. The one steady back-and-forth trend is style vs. Substance, or delivery vs. Lyrics. As one ebbs the other rises in popularity. Sometimes simultaneously across different hip-hop demographics. Like when G-Funk blew up out West while East Coast rap lyricism was at its peak.
TLDR: if what you think is lame is actually lame, it will die out soon. If you’re wrong, it will come back around and stay partnof hip-hop.
Correct. I also think that the way the youth have accelerated their consumption and casting off of things plays a big part. Back in the day a song could be at top for months on end and stay in rotation for YEARS and no one would get sick of it. Nowadays songs can become played out in a matter of weeks. The current desire for the new hotness means that things cycle through, or rather burn through at the speed of ripcord.
I think as you get older you start to realize what was actually trash and what wasn’t. In high school/college you have a chance to consume everything. When you start having a “life”, there’s no time for that so you stick to your guns especailly with the rate that these guys come out with new albums.
Personally, I’m not about to listen to an hour of a nigga moaning on tracks finding “melodies” the whole time but that’s just me.
Anyway the cream always rises to the top. Last generation it was Drake, Future, Kendrick, Gibbs, J.Cole, LUPE, KRIT, Nipsey, BOB, Wale niggas like that.
Before that it was T.I., CamRon, Wayne, Jeezy, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane etc.
I’m not sure who will emerge from these rappers that are 17-24 right now. 6Lack, JID, Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Travis Scott would be my guess to lead the way but who knows.
My beef comes from the performance side. I grew up wanting to see Run DMC and Snoop Dogg in concert. I can find a song I like by new artist and dread see them live because they are going to ruin a song I like when they perform.
I just learned to label the new acts accordingly. It recording artists vs performers. I’ll listen to a recording artist but won’t pay to see them “act” over their song(with the vocals). It helps me to enjoy the music without having to suffer through horrible shows with no effort put into the performance. You can tell these guys never rapped at a lunch table before.
Shout out to all the new acts carrying on tradition and putting on dope live shows to win over new fans.