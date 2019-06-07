Getty Image

It looks like another one of Detroit’s young, up-and-coming rappers shares Sada Baby’s disdain for the city’s most well-known rapper as Tee Grizzley, the breakout star whose “First Day Out” found its way onto LeBron James’ listening list, has words for Eminem on his new album, Scriptures, which dropped today on 300 Entertainment.

In typical Motor City fashion, Grizzley refuses to mince words on the album’s fourth track, “No Talking,” stating his case bluntly: “I run Detroit, n—-s talkin’ ’bout Eminem / Talking that sh*t, I kill you, him, and him,” he raps on the high-speed, ChopsquadDJ and ATL Jacob-produced beat. His sentiments echo those of fellow Detroiter Sada Baby, who said in an interview that the Kamikaze rapper doesn’t enter his top five Detroit rappers list.

Despite his relative newness to the game Tee Grizzley’s has some big-name production muscle behind his new album in the form of Timbaland, who executive-produced Scriptures, saying that Tee impressed him throughout the process. “Basically, this guy make you see it and feel it,” he said of Tee’s rhymes in a recent Instagram video. The album was also accompanied by a video game for PS4 and Xbox.

My shit coming out on PS4 first that Xbox shit complicated it’ll be out a month after on Xbox tho — Tee Grizzley 🐻 Black Chaldean (@Tee_Grizzley) June 5, 2019

Of course, Timbaland’s co-sign isn’t likely to prevent retaliation from Eminem once he hears the song; Em’s list of rap vendettas grew by a lot last year as he lashed out at basically anyone and everyone who ever criticized him on Kamikaze, including Tyler The Creator and Machine Gun Kelly. MGK was one of the first rappers of the generation who grew up on Em to blast back, prompting a short-lived bout that had rap fans riveted, but ended after just two diss tracks.

Fortunately for Em, there are still at least a few Millennials who mess with his music. He recently made appearances on projects from Maryland rapper Logic and Compton rapper Boogie, who is signed to Em’s Shady Records. However, when it comes to his native Detroit, it looks like his credibility might be fading as a new generation of hungry young rappers stakes their claim to the Motown rap throne.