Eminem has returned fire at Machine Gun Kelly and if his response track lives up to its title, it just may be the “Killshot” that makes or breaks MGK’s rap career. Check it out above.

MGK initially lashed out against the rap veteran with “Rap Devil” after Eminem mentioned him in a song on Em’s surprise album, Kamikaze. The younger MC accused Eminem of using his industry clout to slow up his own career due to feeling threatened by the presence of a younger, cooler version of the original Slim Shady.

Of course, Eminem, never one to take a shot lying down, took a week to pen his response, a typically wordy, lyrically deft dissection of Kelly’s accusations, career, and rhyme skills that leaves no doubt that despite the criticism his last effort, Revival, took online, he’s still quite capable of delivering a rhyme-a-second tongue lashing of the variety he delivered to age-old contenders like Ja Rule.

Whereas MGK’s diss focused on Em’s advanced age, Em focused on his advanced sales, boasting that ” I’m 45 and I’m still outselling you / By 29 I had three albums that had blew,” while disputing the accusation of blackballing MGK by saying, “Let’s talk about somethin’ I don’t really do / Go in someone’s daughter’s mouth stealin’ food.”

Now that Eminem has clapped back, will MGK still want smoke? Or will he join Drake in backing down before the beef really heats up? Stay tuned, rap fans. This one might not be as cut-and-dry as you think.