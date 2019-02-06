Getty Image

Incarcerated rapper Tekashi 69‘s ex-girlfriend accused him of multiple instances of bloody abuse in a new interview with The Daily Beast, saying he beat her, choked her, and in one case, raped her after an altercation at a hotel in Dubai.

23-year-old Sara Molina says that the two began dating in 2011 when she was sixteen and he was just a deli clerk named Danny Hernandez. She eventually became the mother of his daughter, now three years old, and was a confidant and counselor as he rose to fame, fueled by outlandish antics like colorfully-dyed hair, instigating rap beef with various rivals by social media, and adorning his body with dozens of “69” tattoos.

However, Molina says that as he rose in rap stature, he began lashing out, apparently jealous that she’d received attention from other men despite his flirtations and outright sexual encounters with other women. Molina alleges that Tekashi admitted to a sex addiction and to contracting multiple STDs. She provided The Beast with photos allegedly taken after each incident of abuse, but says that she never went to the police or accused the rapper publicly because she didn’t “want to be in the public eye.”

Tekashi is currently in prison awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to multiple accounts of racketeering, firearms charges, and trafficking narcotics.