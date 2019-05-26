Travis Scott Ghosted Diplo Five Years Ago Over Text Message

Getty Image

With all of the apps created for meeting people today, it’s almost hard to encounter someone who’s never been ghosted before. EDM DJ and producer Diplo is no exception. Diplo revealed on Instagram that Travis Scott ghosted him five years ago after he sent the “SICKO MODE” rapper fifteen unanswered text messages.

The photo Diplo shared showed the two in the middle of chatting about music at a recent festival. Diplo explained in the photo’s caption that shortly afterward he asked for Travis’s number so they could collaborate on a new song. After sending an introductory text to the number, Diplo made the embarrassing realization that several years ago he had sent fifteen “desperate” text messages over the course of several months to the rapper. All the texts had embarrassingly gone unanswered.

Some of the texts were reminiscent of a bitter ghosted date. “Yo Trav u must be super busy lol I know how it goes anyways hit my line my guy,” one read.

“Are u mad at me,” Diplo texted without a reply.

“Its Diplo think something might be wrong with my texts.. hit me back.”

Diplo and Travis Scott last collaborated on their 2017 hit song “Know No Better” under Diplo’s project Major Lazer. It’s possible that this time Travis Scott will actually answer Diplo’s messages and we will hear another collaboration in the near future.