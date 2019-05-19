Getty Image

Travis Scott has a long history of donating to charity. Ahead of his Super Bowl halftime show, he required the NFL to make a joint donation to an organization that fights for social justice and prison reform. The musician is now using his money to fight for affordable healthcare access by donating the proceeds of his Hangout Music Fest merch to Planned Parenthood.

The “SICKO MODE” rapper made the charity announcement on stage during his headlining set at the festival. “I wanna donate my net profits from my merch today to Planned Parenthood,” Scott said to the crowd. He then commented on Alabama’s newly passed abortion ban before transitioning into his song “Love Galore” with SZA. “We feel for those in Alabama. I love you all. I just want everyone to know that love is the strongest thing that we can have…So to anyone out there; man, woman. I wanna dedicate this song to you.”

Watch a fan-captured clip of the announcement.

Scott wasn’t the only musician to comment on the new legislature this weekend at Alabama’s Hangout Fest.Matty Healy, frontman of The 1975, made a passionate speech to the crowd, saying the lawmakers were “fundamentally uneducated” after commenting on how the law compares abortion to the Holocaust. “You are not men of God you’re simply misogynistic wankers,” Healy said before moving onto the band’s next song.