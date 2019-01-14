Getty Image

Travis Scott has agreed to join Maroon 5 on stage at the Super Bowl LIII Halftime show, but with a price. Instead of asking for more money, Travis Scott requested that the NFL join him in donating to charity.

Scott and the NFL will make a $500,000 joint donation to Dream Corps, an organization that fights for social justice and prison reform. Their slogan “21st-century jobs, not jails,” emphasizes Dream Corps’ mission to decrease jail and prison populations by 50% in the next 10 years.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” said Scott in a statement about the charitable donation. “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

Travis Scott’s decision to perform at the halftime show comes amid controversy. Several artists including Rihanna, Cardi B, Jay Z, and Lauryn Hill have reportedly declined to perform at the halftime show, opting to stand solidarity with NFL player Colin Kaepernick who faced backlash after kneeling in protest of police brutality. The number of rejections the NFL received from celebrities caused the organization to spend several weeks finding an artist to agree to play the Halftime show. Jay-Z even allegedly tried to get Travis Scott to back out of the Super Bowl performance.

The Super Bowl LIII Halftime show will take place on Sunday, February 3rd at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.