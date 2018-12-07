Trippie Redd Reportedly Left Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ Tour Over Stage Production Frustrations

12.07.18

Canton, OH rapper Trippie Redd was reportedly so fed up with production problems on Travis Scott’s Astroworld tour, that he dropped out of the remaining dates, according to TMZ.

Apparently, Travis’ elaborate stage — which includes the one-man Ferris Wheel that drew the ire of Mötley Crüe’s drummer Tommy Lee — takes so long to set up that start times have been pushed back, leading to less stage time for Trippie as the opening act. While the frustration is shared between the two unconventional rappers, the younger Trippie is still establishing his brand and building his fanbase, which makes the shorter performances less beneficial for him. He no-showed at the Detroit stop of the tour and sources told TMZ that he wouldn’t perform for the remaining 10 dates.

That’s a shame for the 19-year-old Ohioan, who made his debut on the XXL Freshman list this year ahead of the releases of both his debut album, Life’s A Trip, and his third A Love Letter To You mixtape on TenThousand Projects this year. The Travis Scott-featuring single “Dark Knight Dummo” also garnered plenty of attention, which made him a coveted presence on other rappers’ projects and performances, including SZA’s Coachella performance and Travis’ hugely successful Astroworld.

