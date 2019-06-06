Getty Image

One of the more unexpected additions to Tyler The Creator’s upcoming Igor tour was DMV area rapper GoldLink, who earned a smash single in 2017 with “Crew,” but wasn’t considered an artist with many ties to Tyler or his creative collective like Dev Hynes and Jaden Smith. That changes today with GoldLink and Tyler’s first collaboration, “U Say,” which also features East London multi-discipline recording artist Jay Prince. “U Say” features on GoldLink’s upcoming album, Diaspora, slated for release next Wednesday. Check it out below.

The song is typical of GoldLink’s usual style, which mashes up Caribbean riddims, with house-like production effects, creating a chill, two-step-ready lounge vibe that Tyler still sounds surprisingly comfortable over. Lyrically, the two rappers’ verses are packed with flirtatious boasts — although Tyler’s turn out to be amusingly withdrawn in the moment of truth — while Jay Prince provides the mellow hook.

Diaspora constitutes GoldLink’s first full-length effort since 2017’s At What Cost. In the meantime, GoldLink sprinkled a few loose track releases throughout 2018, including “Justine’s Interlude,” which he debuted on popular performance Youtube channel, Colors. Diaspora will also include appearances from Ari PenSmith on “Joke Ting” and Bibi Bourelly and Maleek Berry on “Zulu Screams.” It’s due out June 12 via Squaaash Club/RCA Records.