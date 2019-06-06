All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Uproxx Studios

Summer is right around the corner, which means hip-hop artists are kicking into high gear with their releases. While 2019 has supposedly been light on big-name releases — although 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, Anderson .Paak, Boogie, Denzel Curry, Future, Juice WRLD, and Offset would likely disagree with that assessment — it looks like many of hip-hop’s upper echelon artists were just waiting for the weather to warm up. There are also plenty of newcomers worth looking forward to, whether you like lyrics-heavy, traditionalist rap or futuristic, genre-bending hip-hop rule-breakers. Check out the best releases coming out this week below.

Casey Veggies, Awarded

Returning after a long hiatus from the rap game, LA native Casey Veggies is back independent after previously signing to Epic and releasing his debut album, Live & Grow, in 2015. Since then, he’s made rare guest appearances and spent time living his life and gaining experience, determining that the time is finally right to release this collection of tracks, which features appearances from BJ The Chicago Kid, Dom Kennedy, E-40, The Game, and YG.

Domani Harris, Time Will Tell

Led by a menacing but reflective, self-titled single, Time Will Tell is the first full-length release from the 18-year-old recent high school graduate after he released an EP in each of the last three years (Domani in 2016, The Constellation in 2017, and Amygdala last year). Domani has stocked his debut with production from Eric G and The Olympicks and fans of his famous father T.I. may hear hints of the elder Harris’ voice and flow in those of his son’s unsurprisingly polished own.

Future, Save Me

Just four and a half months removed from his 2019 full-length, The Wizrd, the king of woozy, pain-addled melodic trap has already begun teasing his next effort, a broken-hearted EP called Save Me. Through videos posted to his Instagram, it can be surmised that it will feature darkly reflective tracks like “Government Official” and “Xanax Damage,” and launch with a full complement of music videos to match.