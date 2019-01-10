Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Washington, DC rapper Goldlink may be best known for the huge success of his 2017 single “Crew,” but with his appearance on popular Youtube show Colors, he’s now become an outspoken advocate for protecting women from domestic violence. Debuting a new song, “Justine’s Interlude,” Goldlink pays loving homage to his friend Justine Skye while calling out her alleged abuser, Harlem rapper Sheck Wes.

“Tired of fancy dinners, I’m tired of diamond ballin’ / I’m tired of hearin’ ’bout if this n—- put hands on you,” he raps, referencing the recent revelation Skye made about her experience with abuse in the song “Build.” During the promotion of the track’s video, she shared her story, which led to fans’ speculation her abuser was Sheck Wes. Skye seemed to confirm the speculation with a few clandestine likes on her Twitter, reasoning that, “I never said who it was because I knew it wouldn’t matter to a lot of you.”

In case there was any doubt about the target of his own accusations, Goldlink invites listeners to draw their own conclusions, sniping, “So many stories ’bout you and so-and-so who from Harlem / It ain’t too many from Harlem, so take a guess.” He also concludes the performance with a parting shot, ad-libbing, “Harlem Shake on these n—-s. B*tch ass n—-s.”

Sheck has yet to respond to any of the implied accusations against him, but with more men than ever speaking out against abuse — whether sexual assault or physical violence — there are more voices than ever standing up for women.