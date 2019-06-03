Getty Image

Tyler The Creator is flying high after the release of his fifth studio album, Igor, just a couple of weeks ago. Not only is Igor his first Billboard 200 No. 1, but his performances in character as the titular, Andy Warhol-resembling protagonist have been praised all over. Now, he’s gearing up to bring Igor — the album and the goofball, dance-prone persona — on tour this summer/autumn, beginning in late August and running through the end of October, along with some of his closest friends like Jaden Smith, Dev Hynes as Blood Orange, and GoldLink. See below for the tour dates and venues.

IGOR TOOR: tyler, jaden, blood orange, goldlink : on sale friday pic.twitter.com/jUuxLcfKUP — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 3, 2019

Jaden Smith’s inclusion isn’t much of a surprise. The second-generation superstar had one of the most well-attended sets at Tyler’s 2018 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, where his joke about dating the former Odd Future frontman kept the internet buzzing for a week. He’s also proved to be quite an exciting performer in his own right, with his 2019 Coachella set drawing attention thanks to his famous father’s cameo appearance and his own high-energy performance. He’s also been teasing the release of the follow-up to his luminous 2017 debut Syre, tweeting and prominently displaying “Erys is coming” banners at his shows.

Blood Orange, meanwhile, is hot off the release of 2018 album Negro Swan, which challenged masculinity standards in much the same way as his tourmates have done in the past few years. GoldLink might be the wildcard, as it’s been a while since his breakout album, At What Cost, and his inescapable single “Crew” made him a near-household name in 2017. Perhaps this is a sign that he’s preparing the release of a follow-up himself. More info for Igor tour 2019 can be found here. Tickets go on sale Friday.