“A fan on Reddit once asked ‘why do you guys always choose the rainiest weekend of the year for the festival,’ an ex-festival employee told me backstage. “But it’s always been the first weekend in June, nothing more than that. We just always have bad luck.” Of course, history repeats itself, as the gates for the final day of Governors Ball 2019 were delayed several hours due to storms, only for the island to be evacuated after only a handful of rescheduled sets.

The impending storms were an omnipresent cloud that hung over Randall’s Island for the entirety of the weekend, with showers the day before the festival leaving the field saturated, muddy, and difficult to maneuver. But the threat of weather very rarely took away from the always-diverse musical lineup that took charge of the small island off the coast of eastern Manhattan, featuring one of Tyler, The Creator’s first live performances of tracks from his new No. 1 album Igor and Brockhampton’s earth-shattering first show of 2019.

Overall, the weekend was jam-packed with great music, all with the backdrop of the beautiful Manhattan skyline. Although Sunday’s evacuation meant the cancellation of anticipated sets from both SZA and The Strokes, here are some of the weekend’s standout performances.