Will Smith Crashed Jaden Smith’s Coachella Set To Perform ‘Icon’

Actor, philanthropist, and musician Jaden Smith has been teasing a new project, ERYS IS COMING, on social media. He decided to drop the EP, the follow-up to his previous 2018 album Electric, as a surprise on Friday. The musician had another surprise for the Coachella crowd during his set: Will Smith snuck onto the stage half way through a song, sporting a shirt from Jaden’s new merch line.

Will Smith finished his verse during the second half of “Icon” before he asked to play it again. “This is my first time on the Coachella stage, ain’t no way I’m going off like that. Run it one more time!”

“I Love You Coachella,” Jaden wrote on Instagram.

Jaden’s two performances were a family affair. Jaden’s sister, Willow Smith, started out his set last weekend as she levitated above the stage in a harness. Their mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, watched from the crowd.

Last weekend, Jaden Smith also brought Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods, to the stage during his Coachella set. Smith also took the time to give a shout out to Nipsey Hussle, whose recent death continues to be mourned by the music community. Smith performed on the hood of a Tesla, which hung several feet of the ground.