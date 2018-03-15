Vic Mensa And Valee Showcase An Old School, Back-And-Forth Flow In The Wavy Video For ‘Dim Sum’

03.15.18 38 mins ago

The back-and-forth, pass-the-mic flow is an old-school staple of rap that just doesn’t get utilized enough in today’s digital file-sharing era. Maybe too few MCs are ever actually in the same room to be able to convincingly pull it off. Fortunately, fast-rising GOOD Music rapper Valee and outspoken superstar Vic Mensa share a city, which makes that link-up way easier, allowing them to perfectly portray the dynamic lyrical style on “Dim Sum.”

They also link up for the VHS-inspired video for the song, which finds Mensa uncharacteristically flexing over the whistling, hypnotic beat, which was produced by Apex Martin, Mike Dean, and Cubeatz. The dreadlocked pair of rappers roam an Asian novelties store wielding katana swords and take over a Chinese restaurant to keep the theme intact as they trade bars over the last verse like seasoned vets. The vocal differences and disparate lyrical approaches lend a — forgive the term here — yin-and-yang quality to the third verse, which is an absolute must to make this style work.

When he’s not flexing like an anime character in person, Vic’s flexing like an anime character as… an anime character in his Instagram webseries “Mind Of Mensa.” The animated Vic is currently on a quest to master kung-fu with the help of Kanye West and a talking wolf, and it’s worth checking out for its trippy visuals and goofball humor.

Around The Web

TAGSdim sumValeeVic Mensa

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 hours ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP