Wiz Khalifa is known for many things, but above all he is known for his heavy use of marijuana. So it’s fitting that Wiz’s new project, Fly Times, Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young, drops on 4/20. The rapper also revealed he will be releasing a docuseries via Apple Music, in which fans can get an intimate behind-the-scenes look into his personal life and the making of his new project.

Fly Times Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young https://t.co/OU9HCD1SoS — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) April 20, 2019

Im droppin another project on 4/20. Don’t forget. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) April 14, 2019

It’s been an eventful year for Wiz fans. Fly Times, Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young comes less than a year after his last album Rolling Papers 2, which hit No. 2 in the charts. Wiz also released the project with Curren$y, 2009, in February of this year. Curren$y also features on the first track of Fly Times, Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young.

Check out the tracklist for Fly Times, Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young:

1. “Real As You Think” featuring Problem and Curren$y

2. “Taylor”

3. “G.O.A.T Flow” featuring THEMXXNLIGHT

4. “Bacc to Winning” featuring Ty Dolla $ign

5. “Chevy Bars” featuring Chevy Woods

6. “Big Pride (Bag Talk)” featuring Young Deji

7. “What You Deserve” featuring Young Deji

8. “Yea Yup” featuring Young Deji

9. “Gold Bottles” featuring Young Deji

10. “Taylor Life” featuring Sosamann

11. “You Don’t Have to Hide” featuring Young Deji

12. “Real One” feat. Young Deji

13. “Monitored Millions”

14. “All for You” featuring THEMXXNLIGHT